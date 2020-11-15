Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In addition to Norman, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe will all be held out from participating this week, in accordance with the league’s COVID-19 protocol. All three players were in contact with Norman after he contracted the virus.

Missing four players will undoubtedly affect the Bills, who are looking to solidify their spot atop the AFC East in what is one of their more difficult matchups of the season. The Cardinals, at 5-3, led by Kyler Murray, will be a challenging opponent.

The Bills and Cardinals game kicks off on Sunday at 4:05 PM.

COVID-19 has played a major impact on the availability of key players throughout the season. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week but was cleared Saturday to participate in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

"I feel great," Roethlisberger told reporters on Saturday. "My body enjoyed the week off; my mind from teaching pre-kindergarten did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home, but I definitely miss the guys."

[Via]