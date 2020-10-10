New England Patriots veteran cornerback Jason McCourty says the NFL and the NFLPA don't care about player safety. He says it's up to the players to look out for one another.

"I think outside of here, the people that don't have to walk in our building -- whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA -- they don't care," McCourty said. "For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety, it is about, 'What can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games?' I think what I kind of learned personally throughout this situation is it is going to be up to us as individuals in this building to just really take care of one another."

Three days after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the team still traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, Monday night. The following day, cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus.

"But without a doubt, that's a thought -- the same way you guys are sitting there thinking about it like, 'Hey, they're getting on a plane on Monday [to go to Kansas City], well, those days don't really add up with the incubation period.' That was the same question we were asking our union before we head out there."

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Broncos on Monday at 5:00 PM.

