Josh Gordon has had a topsy turvy career in the NFL and last season, it seemed like things were headed in the right direction. After yet another slip-up, Gordon sat out the rest of the year and was finally re-instated before the start of the season. Unfortunately, Gordon couldn't keep his production up and after a light injury, the New England Patriots took the first opportunity to get him released from the team. Yesterday, Gordon was officially placed on waivers which means teams had the opportunity to claim him.

Well, today it happened as Gordon was picked up by none other than the Seattle Seahawks who are primed for a Super Bowl run this year. The Seahawks have some solid wide receiver talent but Gordon is certainly a great option to add some depth to the squad.

Seahawks fans were ecstatic when they found about the news and it's understandable why. Gordon has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career and if he can just stay on the right track, he could do some serious damage.

Check out some of the best reactions to the move, below and let us know what you think of the Seahawks' latest acquisition.