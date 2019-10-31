After eight games, the New England Patriots have a perfect record of 8-0 and it doesn't look like there is anyone good enough to beat them right now. The team has all kinds of weapons surrounding Tom Brady and at the start of the season, Josh Gordon was one of those players. The wide receiver has had his troubles with addiction in the past but was showing signs that he had turned a new leaf. Despite this, Gordon found himself struggling with injury problems and couldn't get decent production this year.

Just last week, a bizarre story came out saying that Gordon was healthy enough to play but the Patriots were putting him on injured reserve anyway. Well, it turns out it was all a ploy to release Gordon as he was cleared from IR and cleared to play, which means he is now hitting the waiver wire.

Now, any team that wants Gordon for his current contract can scoop him up. If he clears waivers, he will become a free agent and anyone can sign him, which is the most likely course of action here.

Patriots fans were big fans of Gordon and as you can see from the reactions on Twitter, they were pretty sad to see him go.