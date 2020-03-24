Jordan Brand has always been at the forefront of innovation in the sneaker world and as we get closer to the summer, Jumpman is looking to bring us even more new silhouettes. 2019 was filled with models that featured Nike's all-new React technology in the midsole. In 2020, Jordan Brand is offering up and an extra helping of React, especially on its new model, the Jordan React Delta SP.

The official images recently hit the internet and the first colorway to be shown off is this "Sail" offering. The upper and midsole has a dad-shoe feel to it although these can be worn both on the court or casually. Shades of white, beige, and even light blues weave their way throughout this model and create a clean aesthetic that will certainly play well for the Spring. For those who like it when Jordan Brand does something different, these are definitely for you.

If you're looking to cop the Jordan React Delta SP, it will be available as of April 18th for $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

[Via]

Image via Nike

