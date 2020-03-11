Jordan Brand has always been big on innovation over the years and they have never been scared to come out with new silhouettes that don't follow the style of their numbered line. Thanks to their parent company, Nike, Jumpman is able to us a wide variety of Nike technologies in their sneakers. Over the past couple of years, Jumpman has set its focus on React which is Nike's latest midsole innovation. There have been numerous React silhouettes but now, Jordan Brand is adding one more to its arsenal.

The silhouette in question is the Jordan React Delta which can be found, below. As you can see, the model has a chunky midsole that promises to be comfortable thanks to the React material. From there, we have an upper with multiple materials that will certainly lead to come colorful offerings. So far, there are two colorways, one of which is a lot more colorful than the other.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this silhouette should be dropping sometime in 2020 so be on the lookout for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

