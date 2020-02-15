Jordan Peele has seen major success over the past few years in Hollywood, ranging from his big screen hits Get Out and Us to hosting a small screen revival of the classic sci-fi series The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. Now he's gearing up to hunt Nazis over on Amazon Prime Video with Hunters. Oh, and it's most definitely going to be a gory story based off the newly-released Red Band trailer.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

The series is adapted from true events and will see veteran actor Al Pacino starring as Meyer Offerman, leader of a Nazi-hunting collective in 1970s NYC that come across Nazis hiding out in the Big Apple with plans of assembling a "Fourth Reich" in America. Pacino is accompanied by an ally of troops that include Tiffany Boone (The Chi), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy) and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) amongst others. Based off the R-rating and Peele's involvement overall, this one is sure to be a must-watch when it premieres later this month.

Check for Hunters to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting February 21, but peep the Red Band trailer below in the meantime to get the full effect of excitement: