The Jordan Peele written and produced film, Candyman is set to officially arrive this summer with a haunting trailer for the film making its debut earlier today. With Nia DaCosta serving as the director, the film, as described by Jordan Peele, is a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Vanessa A. Williams, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd making his return as the titular character.

Similar to how Us flipped Luniz' "I Got 5 On It" as the haunting score to the trailer, DaCosta took another 90s favorite to flip into an eerie backdrop for the first official look for the film. Needless to say, one of your favorite childhdood songs will likely be playing in the back of your bloody nightmares of the urban legend.

"I really love gore," DaCosta told reporters on Wednesday, Variety reports. "What's fun about working with Jordan is our horror aesthetics are different. Jordan is really brilliant at not showing everything. My instinct is to do the exact opposite. … there's a good amount of things you don't want to see [in the movie]." Although she didn't say much else, the amount of gore revealed in the trailer is enough of an indication of what we can expect from the forthcoming film.

Candyman arrives on June 12th. Watch the trailer below.