Jordan Peele may have come into the world of television and film through comedy but he's becoming one of the most revered horror film directors of our time. Get Out was an immaculate body of work, one that would win Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. He followed it up with Us that hit theatres earlier this year which received equal praise. But people are waiting on his next move, now. The director announced his "spiritual sequel" to the cult classic, Candyman. According to a press release from MGM, the film has already gone into production. On top of that, they also announced some spectacular news for day one fans that Tony Todd, the original Candyman, will be reprising his role for Peele's "spiritual sequel."

Tony Todd's addition to the cast isn't much of a surprise. There were rumors going around earlier this year that he would be reprising his role as the movie's villain but there were also rumors of a few other actors. Either way, Todd had kind words for Jordan Peele regardless.

"If Jordan wants to do it, do it. I know I’d rather have him do it, someone with intelligence, who’s going to be thoughtful and dig into the whole racial makeup of who Candyman is and why he existed in the first place," he told Nightmare On Film Street earlier this year. "I know he’ll give homage and I know that if it gets made, I’ll have a plate at the table one way or the other."