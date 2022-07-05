One shoe that seems to be coming back in a big way is the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. After a couple of years off, this shoe has returned in 2022, and it seems to be doing big numbers. Whenever new colorways of this shoe are revealed, readers seem to resonate, which is interesting given the fact that this shoe wasn't met with such praise when it first came out.

Either way, Jumpman is continuing its winning streak with a fresh pair of Legacy 312 Low's, simply called "Black & Gold." As you can see in the official images down below, this model has black patent leather on the toe and the mudguard. From there, we have a white toe box and a gold Nike swoosh. These colors always work well together, and there is no doubt that and are going to flock to these, just like they did the Tiffany blue model.

For now, there is no release date associated with this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand-new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike