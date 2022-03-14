One shoe that has been doing very well amongst our readers as of late has been the Jordan Legacy 312, and the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. This is a sneaker that fans expressed quite a bit of interest in, and it has definitely seen a resurgence since being released for the first time all the way back in 2018. There have been some interesting new colorways to make their way to the market, and now, the Legacy 312 Low is about to get a mighty fine update for the Spring.

In the official images down below, you can find a "Turquoise" colorway that will immediately give you Tiffany blue vibes. The majority of the upper is made with white leather, all while the midsole, Nike swoosh, and tongue have some turquoise highlights. From there, grey elephant print is placed on the back heel to bring the entire look together.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike