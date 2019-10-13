Yesterday, we reported on the Joker maintaining its winning streak in the box office despite it being the second week. With the arrival of worthy opponents, notably Will Smith's The Gemini Man and the revival of The Addams Family, the smiley-faced villain still maintained his momentum. New reports by UPROXX now indicate that supervillain flick has superseded all expectations and won the box office war this weekend. The Joker successfully garnered another $55 million dollars in total in its second week which reflects the best second weekend for any film ever in the month of October. After only ten days in theatres, the Joker has made almost $200 million dollars in domestic sales and approximately $544 million dollars globally.

Other than that, The Addams Family is also doing well at the second spot and the reimagined tale garnered a sweet $9.7 million dollars in domestic box office sales from a total of 4007 different locations. Should it continue doing well, estimates expect the film to rack in $33 million dollars total this weekend. Gemini Man comes last in the third spot with a $7.4 million dollar opening. Though it is expected to make $20 million this weekend, a number slightly below earlier estimates of $24 million.

