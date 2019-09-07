Joker may be the most anticipated comic book movie of all time, not including Avengers: Endgame of course. Todd Phillips' origin story for the famous Batman villain touched down at the Venice Film Festival last week and it made major waves. Critics either heralded it as a masterpiece or shot it down as a violent and dangerous acclimation to incel men. The latter opinion is a little ridiculous, because the movie is based on a villain. There should be no redeeming traits or heroic moments in Joker, just pure gorgeous chaos. As reported by Variety, Joker took home top honors at the Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel. This is a big win for Warner Bros and DC Comics.

Roman Polanski took the runner-up Grand Jury Prize for his film An Officer and a Spy. Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain. This iteration of the Joker is new, and does not draw much inspiration from the comic books. It is an original story that gave Joker a new name (Arthur Fleck), and also toys with the history of Gotham City. Joker opens up in movie theaters on October 4th. Keep on smiling.