Johnny Manziel has had one of the most interesting football careers of anyone who was a big star in college. He had a ton of promise while playing for the Cleveland Browns although he quickly squandered it all with numerous off-the-field antics. From there, he ended up playing in the CFL but was banned from the league for unknown reasons. He even got to play in the now-defunct AAF although his tenure there only lasts a week.

A new league has emerged called the XFL and some believe Manziel could make a go of things there. In a recent interview, the league's commissioner Oliver Luck spoke about Manziel's chances of entering the league and they're not looking too good. He also spoke about former NFL running back Trent Richardson.

Per Tampa Bay Times:

"I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest with you. Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL (Canadian Football League) who have seen him close up. I watched Trent when he was with the Colts, and I watched him when he was with the AAF. He was in the draft pool. Coaches and scouts looked at him and didn’t think he was going to help their team. I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 that aren’t playing in the National Football League."

With this in mind, it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing Manziel on a football field any time soon.