Oliver luck
- SportsXFL Commissioner Files Lawsuit Against Vince McMahonVince McMahon's luck has gone from bad to worse now that the former XFL commissioner is suing him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsXFL Commissioner Explains Decision To Not Sign Colin KaepernickThe XFL had a successful first weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Demands Were Reportedly Too Much For XFLLooks like we won't see Kaepernick on a football field anytime soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Is Simply Not Good Enough For The XFL, Says CommishIt's not looking good for "Johnny Football."By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Could Be Eligible For The XFL In 2020Vince McMahon originally said no one with a criminal record would be allowed in the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsXFL Will Have Three-Point Conversions And Two-Point OT ShootoutsThe league is looking to experiment with the game of Football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndrew Luck's Father, Oliver, Named XFL Commissioner And CEOOliver Luck leaves NCAA to join XFL.By Kyle Rooney