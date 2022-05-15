John Ramirez sent Jan Salvatierra flying out of the ring after a brutal knockout blow during their fight on Saturday night at Toyota Arena. The knockout came in the final minute of the first round when Ramirez caught Salvatierra on the chin with a right hand.

Salvatierra flew through the ropes, crashing into a photographer who was able to brace his fall before hitting the floor. Salvatierra was able to get back up and into the ring, but the fight did not continue.

“He made a mistake and he had to pay,” Ramirez said in a post-fight interview. “He was not on my level.”

Ramirez now improves to 10-0, with an impressive 8 KOs. As for who he'll take on next, Ramirez called out WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Jesse Rodriguez after Saturday's fight.

“I want to fight the best out there. I don’t care. How can you be the best of you don’t face the best out there.” said Ramirez.

Salvatierra now falls to 8-2, with 4 KOs.

As for other boxing results from the night, Evan Holyfield, son of legendary fighter Evander Holyfield, suffered his first career defeat, losing to Jurmain McDonald. Holyfield is now 9-1 for his career.

Check out a clip of Ramirez's knockout above.

