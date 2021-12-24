Tyron Woodley got knocked out by Jake Paul last weekend, and boxing fans are still talking about it. It was one of the most vicious knockouts that Paul had ever dished out in his career, and many were impressed with what he was able to accomplish. As for Woodley, it was a concerning scene as he was completely unconscious and slumped out on the canvas. He immediately received medical attention and after a few moments, he was able to regain consciousness and accept the defeat.

In a new interview on Sirius XM, Woodley's trainer Din Thomas spoke out about what happened to Woodley, and how it was a pretty scary scene. Essentially, the former MMA champion didn't even know what happened and that when he woke up, he thought they were in between arounds. Of course, this was not the case as everyone was in the ring to give Jake his belt.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“I think he went through a series of different emotions. I remember standing inside the ring as soon as it happened and he was like ‘no, no, when do I go back out?’ He didn’t even know, right when it happened, he thought it was in between rounds and I’m sure he was probably wondering why everybody was standing inside the ring. He didn’t even know at that moment,” Thomas said on Sirius XM via ClutchPoints. “When I got out of the ring, I really just sat there, just in disbelief. That is really what the beginning was disbelief, you couldn’t believe that just happened.

“Then when we got to the back everyone on the team was disappointed like I can’t just believe that happened. Even him he was going back-and-forth,” Thomas continued about Tyron Woodley. “The guy that runs High Rollerz, well he was in the back and he brought his daughter who was probably four years old and when Tyron saw her he was like ‘hey, I’m okay, don’t worry.’ She really brought the life back into him and from him seeing this little girl you saw his whole demeanor change from being disappointed to this is what it is and I have to accept it.”

Woodley has stated that he won't retire from boxing, however, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll actually get in the ring again. After all, he has lost his last six professional fights, and most fans believe he is finished.

