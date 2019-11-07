The original "Baby, It's Cold Outside" has been pulled from Christmas playlists globally due to the problematic language that women of the 21st century aren't here for. Michael Bublé and Idina Menzel re-wrote a popular hit back in 2014 that didn't dismiss them from naysayers and now John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are the latest artists who shared their remake that Dean Martin's daughter isn't here for.



Dean Martin's version of the song is the one with the questionable lyrics but his daughter Deana still isn't for someone changing things up. "You do not change the lyrics to the song. He’s made it more sexual with those words that he has just said. It’s absolutely absurd," she told Piers Morgan, via Complex. "I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song."

Sharon Osbourne has echoed the same sentiments on The Talk when she called the song "ridiculous."

"I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right," she added.