Felicity Huffman was setnence to only two weeks in prison for her involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal. Actresses Lori Loughlin and Huffman are two of the most well-known celebrities that were caught up in the scandal after rigging SAT scores for their children. Huffman was also given one year of supervised release, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. Many see this as a loss because poor people who are caught doing lesser crimes are given more time. Although poor people are disproportionately sentenced, John Legend has an interesting way of viewing the situation. TMZ spoke with the EGOT winner, and he believes that Huffman got sentenced an appropriate amount of time.

"I get why everyone gets mad when rich person X gets a short sentence and poor person of color Y gets a long one," Legend explained. "The answer isn't for X to get more; it's for both of them to get less. We should level down not up." Legend does have a point. Equality doesn't necessarily mean that rich people should have to face more time. In reality, poor people being given less time to equal the playing field would be much more beneficial. What do you think about John Legend's opinion?