Just days after John Cena's ex Nikki Bella revealed that she and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev have been engaged since November, the WWE star has opened up about his relationship with his Canadian engineer girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. The duo hit the red carpet this past weekend for the Dolittle premiere and wasn't shy about packing on any PDA.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chatting with Extra on the red carpet, the 42-year-old detailed how he's looking forward to Valentine's Day to simply enjoy time with someone he loves. "It's just a reminder to care about who you care about. The takeaway from Valentine's Day is to remind you to love what you love," he said.

Previous to their weekend outing, John shed a little light on this companionship with Shay. "If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future," he said.

"I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life.' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."



Noam Galai/Getty Images