Earlier in the week, director JJ Abrams revealed that an autonomous actor had left the script to the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker film under his bed during filming, which led to the script being found by a housekeeper and being sold on eBay. Luckily for them, a Disney employee saw the script’s listing, and purchased it before anyone else could notice it. While JJ tried to keep his actor anonymous, it turns out it was John Boyega, who plays Finn in the new trilogy, who in fact lost the script.

“I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed,” Boyega said on Good Morning America this week. “I was like, ‘I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. The script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds.”

The Ebay listing was for only $85 dollars, which means the person didn’t understand the value they had on their hands. After all, The Rise of Skywalker cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make, and its the final installment in the Skywalker Saga so it would've been worth BIG money to certain people and outlets.

“It was scary, I got calls from every official,” Boyega admitted, joking, “Even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?’”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th. Peep the trailer (below).