Joey Trap Suggests You "STFU" & Listen To His New Project

Aron A.
February 20, 2020 14:27
CoverCover

STFU
Joey Trap

Joey Trap returns with his latest project, "STFU."


Joey Trap's coming for necks in 2020 with the release of his latest project, STFU. Although we're only mid-February, the rapper's latest project marks his second drop of the year, coming less than a month after he dropped Wild West. The rapper's new project consists of eight tracks with production hailing from himself, Akachi, Clifford, and CBass. In terms of features, Tokyo's Revenge, Kamiyada and KXLLSWXTCH aid the San Diego-bred rapper.

2019 was also an incredibly productive year for Trap who released four projects including one in collaboration with Tokyo's Revenge. Additionally, he blessed fans with Akachi Trap 2Trap Jack 2.5 and Trap Jack 3. It's early in the year so expect him to exceed his out past in the year before. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Trap. 

Joey Trap new album new project
