Joell Ortiz Joins Sheek Louch On "Still New York Shit"

Karlton Jahmal
November 01, 2020 22:03
Still New York Shit
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz

East Coast, Beast Coast.


Sheek Louch gave into the spooky vibes for his Halloween mixtape Gorillaween Vol. 3The project is brief but sweet, giving listeners many memorable moments. The intro opens the project in a cinematic form with the single "Still New York Shit." The instrumental is built like a powerful hood anthem. A street gospel vibe is given off by the dramatic synth cords that sound similar to an organ. 

Joell Ortiz comes through to drop off his signature greasy bars the seemingly sizzle off the track as he lays them down. Louch and Ortiz rap so similar that it makes you wonder why they don't have an entire mixtape series together. Their styles compliment each other and make the song much stronger than if either performed it solo. 

Quotable Lyrics
This that 9 millimeter
Stashed top of the tire of that 2 seater
With a pocket full of change to feed the meter
This that Timbs in the Summer under basketball shorts
Two green, one red dice, near the basketball court

