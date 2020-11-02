Joell Ortiz Joins Sheek Louch On "Still New York Shit"

Sheek Louch gave into the spooky vibes for his Halloween mixtape Gorillaween Vol. 3. The project is brief but sweet, giving listeners many memorable moments. The intro opens the project in a cinematic form with the single "Still New York Shit." The instrumental is built like a powerful hood anthem. A street gospel vibe is given off by the dramatic synth cords that sound similar to an organ.

Joell Ortiz comes through to drop off his signature greasy bars the seemingly sizzle off the track as he lays them down. Louch and Ortiz rap so similar that it makes you wonder why they don't have an entire mixtape series together. Their styles compliment each other and make the song much stronger than if either performed it solo.



Quotable Lyrics

This that 9 millimeter

Stashed top of the tire of that 2 seater

With a pocket full of change to feed the meter

This that Timbs in the Summer under basketball shorts

Two green, one red dice, near the basketball court