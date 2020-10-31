Sheek Louch Celebrates Halloween With "Gorillaween Vol. 3"

The LOX have been crushing it this year, as solo artists and a group. We received solo projects from all three members as well as The LOX's reunion album, Living Off Xperience. The project was stacked with features from DMX, Jeremih, Griselda, and more and Sheek Louch kept the momentum going with the release of Beast Mode 4.

Evidently, Sheek enjoys continuity and his latest project keeps up with his tradition of blessing fans with new music on Halloween. He returned with Gorillaween Vol. 3, arriving exactly a year after the second installment in the series. Though no features from Jadakiss or Styles, Gorillaween Vol. 3 comes equipped with six-tracks and appearances from lyrical heavyweights like Dave East and Joell Ortiz. Dyce Payne also comes through on "Big Business."

Peep the project below.