mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheek Louch Celebrates Halloween With "Gorillaween Vol. 3"

Aron A.
October 31, 2020 13:13
99 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Gorillaween Vol. 3
Sheek Louch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The LOX wordsmith celebrates the holiday with "Gorillaween Vol. 3" ft. Dave East, Joell Ortiz, and Dyce Payne.


The LOX have been crushing it this year, as solo artists and a group. We received solo projects from all three members as well as The LOX's reunion album, Living Off Xperience. The project was stacked with features from DMX, Jeremih, Griselda, and more and Sheek Louch kept the momentum going with the release of Beast Mode 4.

Evidently, Sheek enjoys continuity and his latest project keeps up with his tradition of blessing fans with new music on Halloween. He returned with Gorillaween Vol. 3, arriving exactly a year after the second installment in the series. Though no features from Jadakiss or Styles, Gorillaween Vol. 3  comes equipped with six-tracks and appearances from lyrical heavyweights like Dave East and Joell Ortiz. Dyce Payne also comes through on "Big Business."

Peep the project below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sheek Louch Celebrates Halloween With "Gorillaween Vol. 3"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject