Joell Ortiz Gives A History Lesson "In My Feelings"

With Joell Ortiz's new album, Autograph, is set to release on November 12, the veteran emcee dropped off "In My Feelings," the album's second single and gives a rough timeline of his two decades in the rap game.

From his time as a member of rap collective Slaughterhouse, to his time as a solo act signed to Eminem's Shady Records, Ortiz dives into it all. Employing what he calls, "My pen moving over Heatmakerz production. No hook. Just real talk," Ortiz spits aggre

ssively about signing to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and wonders about what he could have been had he come up in the streaming era.

Mixing sports references with his experiences in the streets of Brooklyn, Ortiz paints a picture of what his come up was like, in the booth, and outside of it. A preview of what we can expect on Autograph, "In My Feelings" is just that — Joell Ortiz in his feelings, venting about anything and everything that comes to mind.

Quotable Lyrics

That's how I felt when that ink hit that paper

Minor league coaching advised me to leave the majors

Big league mistake in my opinion, I was loyal to a fault

What they did for Kendrick Lamar, they was trying to do for your boy

But that didn't include everybody inside the room

'Cause Dre seen what I saw later, but it's cool

Check out Joell Ortiz's "In My Feelings" below and keep an eye out for Autograph when it drops November 12.