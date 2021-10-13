Joell Ortiz is still proving he's one of the nicest to touch a microphone. For over two decades, Ortiz's pen game has only gotten stronger and he's proven it every time he jumps on a track with another formidable MC. Last year, he connected with his former Slaughterhouse member KXNG Crooked for their joint project H.A.R.D. and they will be reconnecting, once again, for Ortiz's forthcoming album, The Autograph.



Via Joell Ortiz

Two years after dropping Monday, Joell Ortiz is coming back even stronger with his next solo studio album. The Autograph is described as Ortiz's "deepest solo album to date." The project extends for 13 songs with appearances from some notable MCs. KXNG Crooked will reunite with Ortiz for "Housing Authority" while CyHi The Prynce, Sheek Louch, Marc Scibilia, and Pastor LBS also make appearance on the project's tracklist.

The upcoming project from the former Slaughterhouse member is set to arrive on November 11th. Check out the tracklist for his upcoming album below.

In My Feelings (prod. Heatmakerz) Uncle Chris Car (prod. Heatmakerz) Housing Authority ft. KXNG Crooked (prod. Hesami) One Day (prod. Apollo Brown) Masked Up (prod. Heatmakerz) Sincerely Yours (prod. Salaam Remi) OG (prod. Hesami) Lifeline ft. Juliet (prod. Heatmakerz) Going Thru It ft. Marc Scibilia (prod. Heatmakerz) Holy Ghost ft. Cyhi The Prynce (prod. Namir Blade) Therapeutic (prod. Apollo Brown) Love Is Love ft. Sheek Louch (prod. Heatmakerz) Doors Up ft. Pastor LBS (prod. Heatmakerz)

