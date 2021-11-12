Joell Ortiz Gets Personal On "Autograph" Ft. KXNG Crooked, Sheek Louch, Cyhi The Prynce

Another beast emcee has returned with an applause-worthy project. Joell Ortiz is a veteran in Hip Hop who is respected among peers, critics, and fans, and the New York rapper entered the New Music Friday chat with his brand new album, Autograph. The album features looks from a few familiar faces: KXNG Crooked, Cyhi The Prynce, Sheek Louch, and Pastor LBS.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork,” Ortiz said according to The Source.

“After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories, and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

Stream Autograph and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. In My Feelings

2. Uncle Chris Car

3. Housing Authority ft. KXNG Crooked

4. One Day

5. Masked Up

6. Sincerely Yours

7. OG

8. Lifeline

9. Goin Thru It

10. Holy Ghost ft. Cyhi The Prynce

11. Therapeutic

12. Love is Love ft. Sheek Louch

13. Doors Up ft. Pastor LBS

