mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joell Ortiz Gets Personal On "Autograph" Ft. KXNG Crooked, Sheek Louch, Cyhi The Prynce

Erika Marie
November 12, 2021 01:51
3.6K Views
184
5
CoverCover

Autograph
Joell Ortiz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
73% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The New York icon describes his latest body of work as "authentic."


Another beast emcee has returned with an applause-worthy project. Joell Ortiz is a veteran in Hip Hop who is respected among peers, critics, and fans, and the New York rapper entered the New Music Friday chat with his brand new album, Autograph. The album features looks from a few familiar faces: KXNG Crooked, Cyhi The Prynce, Sheek Louch, and Pastor LBS.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork,” Ortiz said according to The Source.

“After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories, and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

Stream Autograph and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. In My Feelings
2. Uncle Chris Car
3. Housing Authority ft. KXNG Crooked
4. One Day
5. Masked Up
6. Sincerely Yours
7. OG
8. Lifeline
9. Goin Thru It
10. Holy Ghost ft. Cyhi The Prynce
11. Therapeutic
12. Love is Love ft. Sheek Louch
13. Doors Up ft. Pastor LBS

[via]

Joell Ortiz KXNG CROOKED Cyhi Da Prynce CyHi The Prynce Sheek Louch Pastor LBS
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Joell Ortiz Gets Personal On "Autograph" Ft. KXNG Crooked, Sheek Louch, Cyhi The Prynce
184
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject