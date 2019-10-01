Joel Embiid has been one of the funnier players in the NBA over the last few years as he loves to troll his teammates, opposing players, and sometimes even his fans. Embiid doesn't take himself too seriously which has led to him being roasted on numerous occasions. Despite this, Embiid continues to live his life however he sees fit and has proven himself to be one of the best big-men in the game.

The vast majority of NBA teams are heading back to training camp this week as the preseason is just about to get started. Embiid's team, the Philadelphia 76ers are no different and have begun what could prove to be a huge season for the team. Many pundits think they can win the Eastern Conference and Embiid will be a huge part of that. To usher in the new season, Embiid brought a whole new look to training camp.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That is, in fact, Embiid rocking some braids. It's definitely not what we're used to from the Sixers star but he seems to be wearing the look well.

Despite Embiid's efforts to look as confident as possible, the look seems to have drawn the ire of NBA fans who were quick to make some jokes at his expense. Some of the best comments can be found below.