There is currently a large rift happening within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. After an abysmal postseason campaign, Ben Simmons was criticized by fans and it was becoming clear that they wanted a trade. Simmons ultimately heard the noise and now, he wants out of Philly. The team is trying to rectify the situation although Simmons has made it clear that he will not be reporting to training camp, which is bad news for the franchise.

In the midst of all of this, head coach Doc Rivers has expressed that he wants to keep Simmons on the team and that he believes the relationship can be saved. In a new report from Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, it was also revealed that Joel Embiid is trying to keep things together behind the scenes. Embiid thinks Simmons just needs to be around the team at this point.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Per Neubeck:

“Though it doesn’t look good right now, the Sixers continue to insist that their preferred outcome at this point is to bring Simmons back and try to work through this. Embiid has publicly stumped for Simmons and privately insisted they can turn this around if they simply get him back in the gym and around the team. Rivers does not believe this will be an issue in the locker room, using an example from his own playing days to show these situations can be rectified.”

The Sixers are currently fielding trade offers although they seem keen on holding out until they get the best deal possible. Unfortunately for them, that does not seem possible as Simmons has completely obliterated his trade value at this juncture.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

