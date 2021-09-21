In wake of the news that Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons will not report to training camp with the team and plans to never play with the organization again, fans on Twitter roasted the 25-year-old point guard.

Despite the 76ers considering trading Simmons, he has four years and $147 million left on his max contract, making him a difficult asset to move with his lackluster production in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Simmons will pay whatever fines he needs to in order to avoid playing for the 76ers this season: "Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him."

"Ben Simmons got outplayed by Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari in game 7 and he’s acting like he’s James Harden," one fan joked on Twitter, Tuesday.

Others defended Simmons: "Your professionalism is not defined by how much you let your employer jerk you around. Sixers told Ben they wanted to trade him and Ben is making them stand firm on that. I don't see a damn thing unprofessional about that."

Check out more reactions below.

