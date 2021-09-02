Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid says that he "loves" playing with Ben Simmons, despite reports that there is a growing rift between the two players. Simmons reportedly told the 76ers front office that he wanted to be traded, earlier this week.

“Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas,” Embiid quote-tweeted a post referencing a USA Today article by Jeff Zillgitt reporting on the growing rift. “I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win.”



Tim Bradbury / Getty Images

Embiid also called out 76ers fans, telling them to do better: “From my own experience, y’all have no idea how much this media makes up stuff for followers and shame on you for believing them. I haven’t forgotten but 2 years ago, I got booed, people in Philly wanted me to be traded. I even shushed them. Only the real ones didn’t but I just put the work in that offseason to be better cuz I knew I wasn’t playing up to my potential. Philly fans, y’all also gotta be better.”

In addition to requesting out of Philadelphia, Simmons also reportedly plans on skipping 76ers training camp. In addition to having four years left on his contract worth $147M, Simmons may be a hard piece to trade after his lackluster playoff performance, last season.

