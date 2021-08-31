Ben Simmons wants out of Philly. According to Philadelphia Inquirer journalist Keith Pompey, Simmons told the head office that he does not want to be on the 76ers anymore during a meeting in Los Angeles. Attending the meeting was 76ers co-managing partner, Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand, and Doc Rivers. Simmons also said he had no intention of reporting to camp.



Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The team is reportedly having trouble trying to secure a trade for Simmons. In part due to his performance during the playoffs, the team is making big trade demands which Pompey reports is holding up the deal. Simmons has four years left and $147M on his contract but Morey is not eager to move forward for less than market value.

Pompey said on 97.5 Fanatic Philadelphia that Simmons was frustrated when Doc Rivers questioned whether his ability as a point guard can help bring a team to win the championships.

"Apparently, Ben is upset. He’s upset that he feels like Doc threw him on the bus," Pompey said after breaking the news. "I think that was the last straw right there with Ben Simmons and the 76ers."

We'll keep you posted on any more news regarding Ben Simmons and the 76ers.