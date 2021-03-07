Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons would be placed into a prolonged quarantine in Atlanta ahead of the All-Star Game. This was because Embiid and Simmons' barber had tested positive for COVID-19 and they had contact with him prior to leaving for the game. As a result, the league wanted to take every precaution necessary, and now, it seems like a final decision has been made.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid and Simmons will not be allowed to participate in the All-Star Game tonight, as the barber received a second positive COVID-19 test. This is a devastating blow to these two players, as well as the league who were already catching heat for having the game in the first place.

Neither of these two players will be replaced, as it is too short notice. This will ultimately put a huge damper on the game as two of the league's best players will now be on the outside looking in due to circumstances largely out of their control.

With the All-Star Game just hours away, the NBA will have to make sure the rest of the players are safe, which is no easy task.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images