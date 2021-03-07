Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are one of the best duos in the entire NBA and on Sunday, they are supposed to take part in the NBA All-Star Game which is taking place in Atlanta. Both players have been inside the Atlanta bubble for a while now, however, it seems like they might actually have to miss out on the game due to a positive COVID-19 test in their inside circle.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid and Simmons' personal barber could potentially have the virus. The barber tested positive and now, he must undergo another test to rule out a false positive. In the meantime, Simmons and Embiid have to stay in quarantine and if their barber remains positive, then Embiid and Simmons could be ruled out of the game entirely.

This is bad news for the NBA who have already come under fire for holding an All-Star Game in the first place. Many of the players were well aware that this probably wasn't going to end well, and now, all of their suspicions have been confirmed.

Embiid and Simmons' status will be updated throughout the day, so keep it locked to HNHH for more information.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images