Over the last year or so, there has been a lot of talk surrounding MMA and boxing crossovers. Of course, we saw a couple with the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley saga, and we also saw it back in 2017 with Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather. Now, boxing and UFC crossovers are hotter than ever, with fighters like Kamaru Usman expressing interest in getting into the ring.

In fact, Usman has consistently gone after Canelo Alvarez, who is arguably the best boxer in the world right now. Usman wants to go up against Canelo, and as it turns out, Joe Rogan thinks it would be a great idea. While appearing on "Hotboxin With Mike Tyson" for 4/20, Rogan explained that Usman vs Canelo would be a huge payday for the MMA legend.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“I would like to see him fight Canelo, I really would,” Rogan said. “Not because I think that he’s a favorite in a boxing match against one of the greatest boxers of all time, but I want to see him get a giant payday. The same way I would like to see [Francis] Ngannou fight Tyson Fury. That’s a way you can make a shit-load of money, and I don’t think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter. I think it would be invaluable experience for him, as a champion, if he did have that fight and then came back over to MMA. I think he’d probably be even better as a striker if he gets through it relatively undamaged, even if he loses.”

Rogan makes a great point when he says that Usman won't win, however, it would be interesting to see Usman take to the ring. Seeing other fighters try out different domains is very entertaining, and Tyron Woodley has certainly proven that.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not Canelo vs Usman is a fight that would interest you.