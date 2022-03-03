Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters in the entire UFC right now, and it's clear that he wants to expand past just the octagon. Over the last couple of years, Usman has contemplated going into the boxing world, especially with Jake Paul constantly calling him out. With that being said, Usman is thinking way past Paul, as he wants to go up against the best of the best.

Of course, that includes none other than Canelo Alvarez, who is arguably the best boxer in the world right now. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman noted that he is very eager to fight against Canelo and that when it comes down to it, both fighters would get nine figures for their efforts.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"In 2022 I'm gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I'm gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez," Usman said. "We talking 9 figures, for sure. [...] "Absolutely I see myself winning the fight. Everything can't be done until it's done."

It is very unlikely that this fight happens, especially since Canelo is focused on boxing-proficient opponents. With that being said, Usman could certainly make it big in the boxing world, however, he would most likely have to start out small before working his way up to a champion of the sport.

