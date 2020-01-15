After defeating the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game, the LSU Tigers had themselves quite the impressive celebration. Odell Beckham Jr. is an alumnus of the school and got to be a part of the festivities. On the field and in the locker room after the game, OBJ was seen giving stacks of cash to some of the players. The NCAA has strict rules about monetary gifts so the school was quick to claim that the money was fake and that it was all just a joke.

According to Sports Illustrated, an investigation is still ongoing and it could take an unexpected turn now that Joe Burrow has made an interesting admission. While speaking to Barstool Sports, Burrow confirmed that the money was, indeed, real. Burrow said he is no longer a part of the NCAA so he doesn't exactly care about owning up to this kind of thing.

The NCAA is one of the most strict organizations in the world when it comes to this sort of thing so it wouldn't be surprising to see them act swiftly if LSU did, in fact, break any rules. For now, the Tigers will remain under investigation until there is some sort of breakthrough.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.