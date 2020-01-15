It was a roaring celebration for Lousiana State University fans after the college football team took home the National Championship. They were able to get the best of the Clemson Tigers, and while there was much action on the field, the post-game antics of Odell Beckham Jr. were the focus of many reports.



Chris Graythen / Staff / Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was captured by cameras reportedly handing out stacks of cash to the LSU players—a move that wouldn't bode over well with the suit-and-tie types who frown on such antics. While he was heavily criticized for the controversial gifts, it was later revealed that the money wasn't even real.

The Advocate reported on Tuesday that they spoke with an LSU athletic official who confirmed that the cash was novelty money. The school is reportedly looking into the incident, anyway, to make sure that none of the players may have received any real cash from the NFL star. Beckham played for the LSU Tigers before being drafted into the NFL in 2014. NCAA players are prohibited from profiting from their participation in college football, and that's a common rule that OBJ is well aware of. Check out a clip of the football star handing out funny money below.