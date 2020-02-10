Last week, Gayle King sat down for an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The vast majority of the interview was about the legacy of Kobe Bryant in light of his death. Throughout the interview, King made Leslie uncomfortable with various questions about Bryant's sexual assault case in Colorado from back in 2003. King kept asking Leslie if the case hurt Kobe's legacy and Leslie continuously said it didn't. In the aftermath of this interview, King received a ton of backlash and is still dealing with the pushback.

On the most recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe, Rory, Mal, and Parks tried to tackle the subject. Mal began by speaking out against Snoop Dogg who threw various insults King's way. As Mal explains, Snoop shouldn't talk about an older black woman in such a way and that Snoop was out of pocket. As for King's interview, everyone agreed the questions were out of line. Joe and Mal were particularly hard on King as they said they were disappointed in her line of questioning.

Budden and the rest of his podcast mates have been incredibly respectful and celebratory of Kobe's life throughout the grieving process. In the podcast following Bryant's passing, Joe made sure to have everyone give their favorite memories of the star who inspired millions of people throughout the world.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Budden's analysis.