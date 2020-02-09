Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg was one of the loudest voices that joined the chorus disparaging Gayle King. King bringing up Kobe Bryant's rape allegations in an interview with Lisa Leslie was considered by multiple public figures in the black community to be extremely disrespectful to his legacy and these public figures made their disappointment known. Snoop went in on King in a video he shared on Instagram, calling her a "punk mothaf*cka," and warning her to "respect the family and back off before we come get you."

The violent undertones in Snoop's message were prominent and he has since taken to IG to backpedal a bit. The Long Beach rapper isn't one to promote this level of hostility, so he made sure to make that clear in another video. "I'm a non-violent person," he states. "When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, What I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I didn't want no harm to come to her and I didn't threaten her. All I did was say, 'listen, you're outta pocket and we're watching you.'"

Snoop's initial tirade attracted intense criticism from Susan Rice, former U.S. National Security Adviser.