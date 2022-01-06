Social media has been buzzing about the Fresh & Fit Podcast, but not over anything positive. The podcast went viral this week after Asian Doll walked out of an interview due to a tense exchange with social media personality, Myron Gaines. He previously made waves over on TikTok for his controversial remarks about women, dating, and race, and following his disrespect toward Asian Doll, people began pulling receipts of past remarks made by Gaines and his podcasts co-hosts.

Gaines has long stated that he doesn't find Black women attractive and often uses his platform to speak negatively about them, and after the viral backlash, he quickly jumped online to defend his previous remarks as "preference." However, it was a tad too late and it all landed on Joe Budden's desk.

Budden knows all about stirring up controversy via a podcast, but he was so outraged by Fresh & Fit that he penned a lengthy message on his Instagram denouncing the platform.

"Now i don’t normally do the 'repost another pod' thing because 1. i just don’t, & 2. some stuff just doesn’t deserve to be highlighted, but today I’ll make an exception," Budden wrote. "I don’t know these 2 Doofs but they don’t get to do this. Too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak for this stale gimmick to not be seen through. Black women are everything, ESPECIALLY beautiful!! Every kind of beautiful too, so to hear this?!? From them?!? Lol it’s laughable.. but it’s not."

He added, "It’s not 'y’all don’t date Black women' fam, Black women won’t date y’all (i can tell) so you harbor this hate and base opinions off as if you’ve been outside long enough to even know yourself… and y’all are angry about it, just not angry enough to not use them.

These Idiots know most podcasts can’t get off the ground or gain any traction without love OR hate from Black women. Both act as fuel. This is nothing more than a cheap, tasteless heave at a payday. The words don’t match the actions, if you hate them, do it without them. Skip the topic. Don’t have them as guests (you clearly don’t know how to host them). Don’t cater convo toward them. Say no to every dollar/view/like/download/subscription generated directly or indirectly by them, then I’ll believe you. This is just pure laziness (amongst other things). If you can’t find a funny/creative way to be inclusive or discuss dating then go back to the drawing board. I’ll skip the lecture on self hatred and just be glad they make is so easy to spot. And lastly, yes… we love “Shaniqua” and “Buquiesha” (LaKanya is a personal favorite âºï¸) i see why they hate some of you niggas having microphones!!! Smh

Fresh & Fit is taking some major hits across several social media platforms as more videos of Gaines surface. In one, he advises men how to get a woman to hook up with them even when she has already said no, leaving many to accuse him of coercion, which in some states is considered to be a crime of abuse.

Check it all out below.