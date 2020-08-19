With the second night of the Democratic National Convention coming to a close, a major (albeit expected) announcement was made as Joe Biden became the party's official nominee heading into the 2020 Presidential Election.

With this decision, the ballot has been decided as Joe Biden will be going up against Donald Trump in November.

"Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday," said Biden upon learning of the honor. He was at a Delaware school with his wife Jill, also accompanied by their grandchildren.



Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

After letting it sink in, Joe took to Twitter to make another statement.

"It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America," wrote the former Vice President.

He also gave a big shout-out to his wife's character.

"Jill loves fiercely, cares deeply, and nothing stops her when she sets her mind to making something right," he said. "For all of you across the country, just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That’s the kind of First Lady Jill will be."

