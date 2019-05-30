If you're still (like some of us) mourning the end of the Harry Potter saga, hold onto your seats, because latest news sees J.K Rowling, the writer of the iconic chronicles, confirming that FOUR new stories will be released, and you don't even have to wait that long for them. According to J.K. Rowling's website, Pottermore, eBooks will be available at the end of June. Pottermore - or "the digital heart of the Wizarding World" - is the author's online world of everything Harry Potter and Hogwarts, and it gives us a little more detail on what we can expect from the new books.

The four short stories will all be based on Hogwarts lessons and are accompanied by illustrations from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.The website promises readers they will be able to "delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by J.K. Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic. "The "bitesize" stories will have the ability to "take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories." The anticipated eBooks will be titled as the following: Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.

"The first pair, themed on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, respectively, will be published on 27 June, while the others will follow soon after," reads the site. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement regarding the news, are you anticipating the drop?