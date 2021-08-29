Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field during the team's final preseason contest against Washington Football Team on Saturday. Dobbins was expected to be Baltimore's leading running back entering his second season in the NFL.

The former second-round pick went down after being tackled on a screen pass early in the game. He appeared clutching his left knee and needed assistance getting off the field.

"All I know is @Jkdobbins22 is one of the toughest guys out there. No matter what it is this is only year 2 of 20," his agent, Zac Hiller, tweeted after the injury.



Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Head coach John Harbaugh did not provide further details on Dobbins' injury, but said he'll get tested shortly.

"He'll get tested tomorrow and we'll see where we're at, at that point in time," he said after the game.

Harbaugh has been high on Dobbins throughout his short career. After the draft in 2019, the head coach admitted Dobbins was their top-ranked running back.

"He was right there, probably our top-rated running back," Harbaugh said at the time. "Just such an explosive, downhill runner. He has lateral cut ability. I think we added a lot [of] speed, and he's a big part of that."

