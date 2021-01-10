The battle for the AFC continues. Lamar Jackson has earned an MVP award, but what he really wants is a championship ring. Jackson is now one step closer as his Baltimore Ravens have finally won a playoff game. It will be the first playoff win for Jackson, and a revenge victory against the Tennessee Titans who bounced them out of the playoffs last year. There was also some bad blood due to logo stomping, which the Titans did to the Ravens earlier in the season. The Ravens returned the favor this game, as things got personal.

The game was a close one, although the Titans started off with a ten-point lead. Lamar Jackson broke off a gorgeous 48-yard touchdown run after a field goal to tie the game up in the second half. J.K. Dobbins punched in another touchdown, while both teams also scored field goals. The Titans had a chance to bring the game back on a final drive, but Ryan Tannehill was picked off by Marcus Peters to end the game. The Ravens beat the Titans 20-13.

The big story here is how the Ravens were able to completely shut down Derrick Henry, who had a crazy year. Henry amassed over two-thousand yards this season, however, the Ravens kept him to 18 touches and 40 yards with zero touchdowns.