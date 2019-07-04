Jimmer Fredette was one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball during his time with BYU and in 2011, he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings. Fredette was never able to make the impact he wanted in the NBA and eventually went overseas to play in China. Last season, the Phoenix Suns signed him to a one-year deal and more recently, he signed with the Golden State Warriors. Fredette recently played two games during the Warriors' Summer League campaign and according to ESPN, he has decided to leave the team.

Warriors Summer League head coach Aaron Miles says he spoke to Fredette who just didn't seem all that interested in being with the team anymore.

"I spoke with him last night," Mile explained. "He said he wasn't ... was kind of over it. I guess his agent has spoken with our people, so I called him and thanked him for his time. His reasoning is his reasoning. I'm glad he had a chance to come and impact us."

Fredette averaged 16 minutes of playing time in both games which could be part of the reason why he left. According to Miles, the Warriors had some prospects they wanted to get acclimated with which is what led to Fredette's low minute totals.

"I'm not going to say he might've thought he should play [more]," Miles said. "I would imagine he would want to play a lot more minutes, but he was great in the minutes he played."