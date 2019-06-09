Jim Jones Shows New York Pride In Visuals For "My Era"

Jim Jones is an iced out New Yorker in the "My Era" video.

Jim Jones recently dropped the visuals to his track "My Era" featuring Maino and Drama. The Shula the Don-directed video reveals true New York pride through shots of the city's key components. From yellow taxis to the familiar glimpses of liquor stores and bodegas, we see Jim Jones and friends rap along the heavy-hitting track. The video is simple and involves a bit of flossing, but nothing too crazy. Considerably, Jim Jones even flaunted the video's low budget cost via an Instagram post wherein he shared: "I spent more money on spilling champagne in this video then I paid to make th video #elCAPOout now. For all th soldiers we lost along th way."

"My Era" stems from the Harlem-bred rapper's latest project, the Hitmakerz-produced tape El Capo, which was met with critical acclaim. Some music critics are even calling the body of work Jim Jones' best project yet.