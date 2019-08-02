Jim Jones Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With "Good Die Young" Video

Jim Jones returns with new visuals off of his latest project.

Jim Jones is fresh off of the release of his latest project, El Capo, a collaborative effort with The Heatmakerz. Jim Jones and The Heatmakerz have proven to be great collaborators even before this project. The production duo is highly regarded for their production on Dipset's early work and essentially helping to form The Diplomats sound. Jones has been pushing the project over the past few months and now, he returns with the latest visual off of the project.

"Good Die Young" is a song surrounding wasted talent, as Jones mentioned on his previous solo project. He opens up with a clip of himself in a suit -- presumably ahead of his legendary moment with Jay-Z on stage at Webster Hall -- while news bits from Nipsey Hussle, XXXTENTACION, Mac Miller and more play. The rapper's then seen on a basketball court in Harlem with Marc Scibilia holding down the hook on a piano on the court. Jones closes out the video with a clip of him hugging Nipsey Hussle before paying respects to the late legend.