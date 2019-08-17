mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jim Jones Assists Vado On "Jeff Hamilton"

Aron A.
August 17, 2019 15:45
Jeff Hamilton
Vado Feat. Jim Jones

Harlem to the world.


Vado and Jim Jones have a long history together although we don't hear them on wax as frequently as we'd like to. Whenever they do get on the same track together, their chemistry hasn't changed one bit. The two rappers served up a brand new banger this week titled, "Jeff Hamilton." As expected, the two bring their Harlem swag to the forefront as they flex their lyrical prowess over massive the massive production courtesy of GPBeatBangerz. It's another excellent by the two rappers. Hopefully, this is a sign that we'll be getting more heat from the two in the near future.

Jim Jones blessed fans with his project, El Capo which was entirely produced by The Heatmakerz. He's been coasting since but considering Jones has been putting in a ton of work this year, it wouldn't be surprising if we'd get some more new music before the end of the year.

Quotable Lyrics
I park Mazeratti's up on 8th
Sometimes I look at the sky, could see Gotti in the Wraith
Capo's like Gotti in the H
And boy, he never lack, you know we got it on the waistline

Vado
