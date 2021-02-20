Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Tap Big Body Bes On "Luxury Lies"

You should expect tons of music from Jim Jones this year. During our 12 Days Of Christmas series, Jim Jones revealed that he planned on putting on music on a damn-near weekly basis in 2021. "The music is music, but as I got older, it seemed that I've found a pocket that I've been searching for all my life. And it’s working for me. The deluxe was just -- I've been working on music for the whole pandemic. I've done six albums. The deluxe, Harry Fraud, Scram Jones, Quarantine Studios album, Hitmaka album and Zaytoven album," he revealed.

The Harry Fraud collab project, The Fraud Department, arrived later than expected but it arrived, nonetheless. Stacked with 11 songs, Jones is in his bag across the album. Towards the end of the project, he taps Big Body Bes on "Luxury" who serves DJ drops before Capo gets into it. The rapper details his resilience, from making it out of the streets to witnessing others fall back into it.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My back against the wall, how I was taught to fight

In my hood, around 16 we went from playing sports to what what?

We went from playin' sports to sellin' drugs so we can play in the Porscha

Get knocked by the cops, watch how they intercourse ya

How they interrogate, you'd think that, they into torture

At this point, it depends on what your lawyer say it's gon' cost ya

